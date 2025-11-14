10:34
Vote-buying: CEC authorizes detention of Bakhtiyar Boobekov

The Central Commission for Elections and Referendums of Kyrgyzstan (CEC) has reviewed a request from the Investigation Service of the Main Internal Affairs Department of Chui region and granted permission to bring parliamentary candidate Bakhtiyar Boobekov to criminal liability. The CEC press service reported.

On November 12, the CEC received an appeal from the Main Internal Affairs Department of Chui region requesting authorization to initiate criminal proceedings against the candidate for multi-mandate constituency No. 17, as well as to allow his detention, arrest, or the use of other enforcement measures.

According to the CEC, the Investigation Service is investigating a criminal case opened on November 12 under Part 2, Article 196 of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic (vote-buying). Investigators have collected irrefutable evidence indicating Boobekov’s involvement in unlawful activities.

After reviewing the case materials and acting in accordance with the constitutional Laws «On Elections of the President and Deputies of the Zhogorku Kenesh» and «On the CEC,» the commission approved the request of the investigative authorities.

The CEC’s decision will be send to the Main Internal Affairs Department of Chui region and to the candidate’s authorized representative.
