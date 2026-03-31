CEC terminates mandate of Bishkek City Council deputy Zhanybek Asanbekov

The Central Commission for Elections and Referendums of Kyrgyzstan (CEC) approved decisions by Bishkek’s territorial election commissions on a number of personnel matters at its meeting.

They included the early termination of the mandates of local council members, the removal of candidates from lists, and the transfer of vacant seats to successive candidates.

Specifically, the mandate of Bishkek City Council deputy Zhanybek Asanbekov, elected on Emgek party list, was terminated early. The reason for this was his personal resignation letter.

Photo Internet

Zhanybek Asanbekov is known for raising issues about possible illegal construction in Bishkek. Specifically, in 2026, he reported violations during construction near the existing cemetery in Orto-Sai, citing non-compliance with sanitary standards and demanding an investigation into the legality of the issued permits through the prosecutor’s office.

The vacant seat is expected to be transferred to the next candidate from the party list in accordance with the established procedure.