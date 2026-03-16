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CEC officially strips Nurlanbek Azygaliev of his parliamentary mandate

The Central Commission for Elections and Referendums of Kyrgyzstan (CEC) has prematurely terminated the mandate of Nurlanbek Azygaliev, a member of the Zhogorku Kenesh. The decision was made at a CEC meeting on March 15.

According to the commission, the deputy’s personal letter of resignation was the basis for this decision. The Zhogorku Kenesh deputy certificate issued to Nurlanbek Azygaliev has been invalidated.

In the Zhogorku Kenesh election in multi-mandate constituency No. 17, Nurlanbek Azygaliev received 12,020 votes, or 24.71 percent.

The next-largest candidate in this constituency is Baktybek Choibekov, who received 6,856 votes (16.93 percent). He may be the one to receive the mandate following the early resignation of Nurlanbek Azygaliev.

Seven members of parliament have already resigned in the current convocation: Eldar Sulaimanov, Nurlanbek Turgunbek uulu, Kunduzbek Sulaimanov, Kubanychbek Kongantiev, Kurmankul Zulushev, Shairbek Tashiev, and Nurlanbek Azygaliev. Another member of Parliament, Zhanarbek Akayev, was appointed mayor of Osh by presidential decree.
link: https://24.kg/english/366069/
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