CEC of Kyrgyzstan prematurely strips MP Eldar Sulaimanov of his mandate

The Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan (CEC) has prematurely stripped MP Eldar Sulaimanov of his mandate. The decision was made at a meeting today, February 17.

The MP submitted a letter of voluntary resignation.

Eldar Sulaimanov is the son of former Minister of Transport and Communications Nurlan Sulaimanov. He was born on July 3, 1985. He was a member of the 7th convocation of the Zhogorku Kenesh (Parliament) representing Ata-Zhurt Kyrgyzstan political party. He was elected to the 8th convocation of Parliament from Aravan multi-mandate constituency No. 5 (Jalal-Abad region).

In January of this year, Sulaimanov’s name was widely discussed in the media and on social media following allegations of domestic violence made by his former spouse. Asel Azamatova stated online that she had repeatedly experienced abuse from her ex-husband. The Main Internal Affairs Department of Bishkek reported that a check was being conducted into the matter. Eldar Sulaimanov said that the allegations were one-sided and required legal assessment.

In political circles, there have also been claims that he allegedly participated in collecting signatures for the so-called «Appeal of 75.»
