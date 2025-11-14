18:23
USD 87.45
EUR 101.70
RUB 1.08
English

President Sadyr Japarov to pay working visit to Uzbekistan

At the invitation of President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Sadyr Japarov will pay a working visit to Tashkent on November 15-16 to participate in the 7th Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia. Sagynbek Abdumutalip, Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration of the Kyrgyz Republic, reported.

«The 7th Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State aims to discuss current issues related to the prospects for regional cooperation. A bilateral meeting between Sadyr Japarov and Shavkat Mirziyoyev is planned as part of the visit,» Sagynbek Abdumutalip noted.
link: https://24.kg/english/350988/
views: 98
Print
Related
Shavkat Mirziyoyev announces new level of water, energy cooperation in region
Kyrgyzstan participates in TransLogistica Uzbekistan 2025 Exhibition
Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan strengthen cooperation on water resources
Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan agree to cooperate in construction sector
Kyrgyzstan’s national futsal team loses to Uzbekistan in friendly match
Uzbekistan announces cost of Kambarata 1 HPP construction - $4.2 billion
Kyrgyz artisans win prizes at crafts festival in Uzbekistan
Large gas reserve discovered in Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev says
FIFA to open Regional Office for Central Asia in Uzbekistan
Kyrgyzstan launches electronic queue system at border with Uzbekistan
Popular
President of Kyrgyzstan explains causes of electricity shortages President of Kyrgyzstan explains causes of electricity shortages
Members of extremist Hizb ut-Tahrir organization detained in Batken region Members of extremist Hizb ut-Tahrir organization detained in Batken region
Asman Airlines launches direct Almaty-Karakol flights Asman Airlines launches direct Almaty-Karakol flights
All cryptocurrency mining farms in Kyrgyzstan shut down — Taalaibek Ibraev All cryptocurrency mining farms in Kyrgyzstan shut down — Taalaibek Ibraev
14 November, Friday
17:59
President Sadyr Japarov to pay working visit to Uzbekistan President Sadyr Japarov to pay working visit to Uzbekis...
17:54
Increase in number of children with diabetes registered in Kyrgyzstan
17:48
Fourth suspect in major cyber fraud scheme detained in Bishkek
17:39
Kyrgyzstani takes first place at FIDE World Amateur Championships
17:23
Scheme to supply expired food to military units uncovered in Kyrgyzstan