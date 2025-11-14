President Sadyr Japarov to pay working visit to Uzbekistan

At the invitation of President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Sadyr Japarov will pay a working visit to Tashkent on November 15-16 to participate in the 7th Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia. Sagynbek Abdumutalip, Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration of the Kyrgyz Republic, reported.

«The 7th Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State aims to discuss current issues related to the prospects for regional cooperation. A bilateral meeting between Sadyr Japarov and Shavkat Mirziyoyev is planned as part of the visit,» Sagynbek Abdumutalip noted.