Kyrgyzstan fully self-sufficient in beef and mutton

Kyrgyzstan is fully self-sufficient in beef and mutton. The Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture, and Processing Industry reported.

According to the ministry, poultry meat is still imported under quotas — 58,000 tons were supplied in 2025, and 48,000 tons are expected in 2026.

The period of state regulation of meat prices (for beef and mutton, excluding boneless meat) has been extended until December 31, 2025.

The decision aims to prevent sharp price increases, curb speculative practices, stabilize the domestic meat market, and ensure the availability of this socially significant product for the population.

Head of the ministry’s Food Security Department Uran Chekirbaev noted that measures are being taken to maintain price stability amid persistently high inflation both globally and in Kyrgyzstan.

«Meat is one of the country’s staple food products. Therefore, we must keep its price stable. Currently, beef and mutton cost around 600–700 soms per kilogram. Efforts are being made to maintain this level. This is especially important for socially vulnerable groups,» Uran Chekirbaev said.

In addition, the export of live cattle has been temporarily suspended to ensure sufficient meat supplies on the domestic market.