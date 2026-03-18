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Kyrgyzstan’s Cabinet to launch meat production cluster to curb prices

Kyrgyzstan will launch a pilot project to develop a meat production cluster in Chui region and Bishkek to increase output and stabilize meat prices. Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Minister of Water Resources, Agriculture, and Processing Industry Erlist Akunbekov announced.

The project involves industrial fattening of cattle and forms part of government measures to control food price growth.

Under the initiative, participants in the meat cluster will receive state support in 2026 in the form of low-interest preferential loans, provided through state-owned banks ABank OJSC and Eldik Bank OJSC.

Preferential credit will be available to farmers and agribusinesses participating in the project in Chui region and Bishkek.

In addition, authorities continue implementing measures to slow food price growth and support citizens. In particular, weekend food fairs are held across all regions to ensure affordability of products for socially vulnerable groups and to support domestic producers.

The meat cluster project is viewed as a key tool for stabilizing the domestic food market.
link: https://24.kg/english/366597/
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