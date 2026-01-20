Launch of mobile meat sales points planned in Kyrgyzstan

Kyrgyz Agroholding OJSC, which operates under the Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry, held a presentation of its mobile meat sales point project.

The event featured a pilot project aimed at providing the population with high-quality meat products at affordable prices. The launch of modern mobile food trucks is planned.

This initiative aims to increase food accessibility and create a direct supply chain from producer to consumer.

The project will expand access to meat products for urban population and residents of remote regions, as well as contribute to the stability of the domestic market.