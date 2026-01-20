15:57
USD 87.45
EUR 101.67
RUB 1.12
English

Launch of mobile meat sales points planned in Kyrgyzstan

Kyrgyz Agroholding OJSC, which operates under the Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry, held a presentation of its mobile meat sales point project.

The event featured a pilot project aimed at providing the population with high-quality meat products at affordable prices. The launch of modern mobile food trucks is planned.

This initiative aims to increase food accessibility and create a direct supply chain from producer to consumer.

The project will expand access to meat products for urban population and residents of remote regions, as well as contribute to the stability of the domestic market.
link: https://24.kg/english/358567/
views: 144
Print
Related
State support: Over 12 billion soms allocated to agricultural sector
International quality standards introduced at 56 agricultural enterprises in KR
More than 60 agro-industrial enterprises opened in Kyrgyzstan in 2025
Adylbek Kasymaliev hands over 44 official vehicles to Agriculture Ministry
Kyrgyzstan launches digital system for allocating meat import quotas
Construction of first meat shock-freezing complex begins in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan implements full digitalization of agricultural sector
Agriculture Ministry launches Young Veterinarian: Housing and Career program
Agriculture Ministry creates electronic registry of pesticides and agrochemicals
Meat prices are being artificially inflated by resellers - Agriculture Ministry
Popular
Subsistence minimum in Kyrgyzstan reaches 8,697 soms in 2025 Subsistence minimum in Kyrgyzstan reaches 8,697 soms in 2025
Fuel prices in Kyrgyzstan drop by 1-1.5 soms Fuel prices in Kyrgyzstan drop by 1-1.5 soms
Foreign national dies in Bishkek dormitory fire, 38 evacuated Foreign national dies in Bishkek dormitory fire, 38 evacuated
Old-format driver’s licenses remain valid in Kyrgyzstan Old-format driver’s licenses remain valid in Kyrgyzstan
20 January, Tuesday
15:29
Construction of six-lane bridge on Zhibek-Zholu: Mayor orders quality inspection Construction of six-lane bridge on Zhibek-Zholu: Mayor...
14:48
Bina Group company fined for construction violations in Bishkek
14:31
Launch of mobile meat sales points planned in Kyrgyzstan
14:12
Kyrgyz Army receives 81 new vehicles: Defense and mobility equipment
13:54
Fire at mosque in Bishkek extinguished