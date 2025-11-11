State regulation of meat prices in Kyrgyzstan extended until December 31

Temporary state regulation of meat prices has been extended until December 31, 2025. The press service of the Ministry of Economy of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to the press service, this was done to prevent further price increases, prevent speculative activity, stabilize the meat market (beef and mutton, excluding boneless meat), and ensure the affordability of this socially important product for the population.

The extension of the measure is aimed at maintaining domestic market stability and protecting the interests of citizens in the face of persistent price volatility, the Ministry of Economy noted.

The state regulation was introduced on August 11 for 90 days.