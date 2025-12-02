10:38
Kazakhstan blocks entry of duck meat from Kyrgyzstan

Kazakhstan has blocked the entry of duck meat from Kyrgyzstan, the Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan reported.

According to the ministry, two attempts to import animal-origin products from Kyrgyzstan with violations were recorded at the Kordai veterinary control checkpoint by the regional inspection of the Veterinary Control and Supervision Committee of the Agriculture Ministry.

«In the first case, a cargo truck attempted to bring in 1,000 kilograms of duck meat. The violations included the absence of product labeling, the vehicle’s non-compliance with veterinary and sanitary requirements, and incorrect information in the accompanying veterinary documents,» the statement says.

The products were returned to the sender, and the driver was held administratively liable.

Additionally, a citizen of Kyrgyzstan was found carrying 162 cans of caviar in hand luggage without any veterinary documents. The caviar was returned, and the individual was also held administratively liable.
