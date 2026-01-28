09:55
Meat prices in Kyrgyzstan and neighboring countries: Antimonopoly data

Zhenaly Orozbaev, Chairman of the Antimonopoly Regulation Service under the Ministry of Economy and Commerce of the Kyrgyz Republic, presented data on the average prices of bone-in meat in several countries.

He presented this information on January 26 at a meeting of the Committee on Finance, Budget, Economic and Entrepreneurial Policy, answering questions from members of Parliament. According to Zhenaly Orozbaev, the average cost of one kilogram of bone-in meat is:

  • Kazakhstan — 650 soms
  • Kyrgyzstan — 680 soms
  • Belarus — 925 soms
  • Armenia — 950 soms
  • Russia — 1,025 soms
  • Uzbekistan — 1,040 soms
  • Tajikistan — 1,150 soms

He noted that in Uzbekistan, despite a lower average wage compared to Kyrgyzstan, meat prices are higher.

In Kazakhstan, he noted, despite a higher average wage, the cost of bone-in meat is lower than in Kyrgyzstan.

Data from the Antimonopoly Service shows that the lowest prices for bone-in meat are recorded in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. In other EAEU countries—Belarus, Armenia, and Russia—prices are higher. The highest prices are recorded in Uzbekistan and Tajikistan.
