Kyrgyzstan launches digital system for allocating meat import quotas

The Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry of Kyrgyzstan has launched a pilot automated information system (AIS) for processing applications for tariff quotas. The platform has transitioned meat import management to a digital format, eliminating paperwork, the ministry reported.

What has changed for business:

  • suppliers can register online on the portal quota.agro.gov.kg;
  • applications are submitted electronically without visiting the ministry;
  • application status can be tracked in a personal account with email notifications.

How the system works:

  • automatically verifies company data through the Ministry of Justice database;
  • allocates volumes between new and existing market participants in three stages;
  • maintains electronic registries and generates reports in PDF format;
  • monitors actual import volumes in real time.

The introduction of the AIS has minimized the human factor and increased transparency in decision-making. Digitalization has reduced application processing times and ensured fair access for entrepreneurs to the market, the ministry noted.
