Agriculture Ministry promises uninterrupted direct meat supplies from farmers

The Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry of Kyrgyzstan discussed measures to stabilize beef and mutton prices during an online meeting. The ministry’s press service reported.

According to the statement, participants reviewed the current situation on the meat market and measures to ensure food security, as well as the causes of price pressures and the need to strengthen coordination between government agencies, city halls, local administrations and market management.

It was stated that government bodies must ensure uninterrupted meat supplies to the population directly from farmers. Officials believe that such a mechanism will help keep the prices of socially important goods within a stable range.

Temporary state regulation of beef and mutton prices is in effect in the Kyrgyz Republic until December 31, 2025.

Earlier, the Ministry of Economy and Commerce set maximum price limits for meat across all regions of the country.