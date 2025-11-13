09:51
Kyrgyzstan participates in TransLogistica Uzbekistan 2025 Exhibition

Kyrgyzstan is participating in TransLogistica Uzbekistan 2025 Exhibition. It was opened in the capital of Uzbekistan as part of the International Transport Forum (ITF).

As Uzbekistan’s Minister of Transport, Ilkhom Makhkamov, emphasized, these events bring together representatives of international organizations, government agencies, and experts to discuss logistics development, strengthening regional connectivity, and expanding partnerships.

As a member of the ITF since 2020, Uzbekistan actively promotes the development of transport policy focused on sustainable development, he noted.

The forum is also hosting the IV High-Level Dialogue for Asian Countries, with the participation of delegations from Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Pakistan, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Turkey, and international organizations.
