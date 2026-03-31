Bishkek to host Energy Expo Kyrgyzstan — SCO 2026

The international energy exhibition Energy Expo Kyrgyzstan — SCO 2026 will be held in Bishkek, the press service of the Ministry of Energy of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The event will serve as a key industry platform for dialogue between the public sector and business, bringing together heads of relevant agencies, foreign investors, and representatives of the business community from SCO countries.

The program will highlight current trends in the modern energy sector. Participants will discuss the digital transformation of energy companies, development of alternative energy sources, and the prospects for power engineering. Particular attention will be paid to the natural gas motor fuel market and the creation of infrastructure for electric vehicles. Visitors to the exhibition will have the opportunity to learn about the latest technological developments and key investment projects from leading companies in the region.