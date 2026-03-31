14:15
USD 87.45
EUR 100.53
RUB 1.07
English

Bishkek to host Energy Expo Kyrgyzstan — SCO 2026

The international energy exhibition Energy Expo Kyrgyzstan — SCO 2026 will be held in Bishkek, the press service of the Ministry of Energy of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The event will serve as a key industry platform for dialogue between the public sector and business, bringing together heads of relevant agencies, foreign investors, and representatives of the business community from SCO countries.

The program will highlight current trends in the modern energy sector. Participants will discuss the digital transformation of energy companies, development of alternative energy sources, and the prospects for power engineering. Particular attention will be paid to the natural gas motor fuel market and the creation of infrastructure for electric vehicles. Visitors to the exhibition will have the opportunity to learn about the latest technological developments and key investment projects from leading companies in the region.
link: https://24.kg/english/368221/
views: 138
Print
Related
SCO railway chiefs meet in Bishkek
Exhibition "My Aitmatov" opened in Omsk
First SCO Youth Delphic Games opened in Bishkek
Kyrgyzstan and BiExpo to hold Ala-Too Trade & Industry Expo 2026
Artist Bakhramjon Temirov's exhibition "Melody of Spring" opened in Bishkek
International agricultural exhibition Agro Expo 2026 opened in Osh
Exhibition of Kyrgyz women artists Toolordun Kyzdary takes place in Bishkek
Kyrgyzstan participates in ITB Berlin International Tourism Fair
Escalation in the Middle East: SCO issues statement
Bishkek to host Eldar Aitmatov’s solo exhibition "Trace of Memory"
Popular
New access road to be built to Manas International Airport New access road to be built to Manas International Airport
Energy and grain: Imports from CIS help Kyrgyzstan offset domestic shortages Energy and grain: Imports from CIS help Kyrgyzstan offset domestic shortages
Fuel prices in Kyrgyzstan remain stable despite March increase Fuel prices in Kyrgyzstan remain stable despite March increase
Antimonopoly Service explains fuel price increase in Kyrgyzstan Antimonopoly Service explains fuel price increase in Kyrgyzstan
31 March, Tuesday
14:08
Death of Natalia Nagovitsyna not to affect flow of climbers to Kyrgyzstan Death of Natalia Nagovitsyna not to affect flow of clim...
14:01
Kyrgyzstan to receive $959 million from EBRD and ADB by 2030
13:35
Bishkek to host Energy Expo Kyrgyzstan — SCO 2026
12:26
Customs Service of Kyrgyzstan warns about fraudulent videos, forged documents
12:09
Arms cache linked to Kolbayev organized crime group discovered in Tokmok