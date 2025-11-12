Nearly 116 kilometers of fencing installed on Kyrgyz-Tajik border

Nearly 116 kilometers of barbed wire fencing has been installed on the border between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan. Work is currently ongoing in the village of Maksat in Leilek district. The Office of Presidential Envoy to Batken region reported.

As of November 12, a total of 115 kilometers and 958 meters of the border in Batken region have been fenced off — including 84 kilometers and 806 meters in Batken district and 31 kilometers and 152.5 meters in Leilek district.

In addition, 176 kilometers of new roads have been built along the border.