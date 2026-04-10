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Overpass in Bishkek: Demolition of 64 structures begins for new interchange

Demolition of 64 structures has begun at the intersection of Molodaya Gvardiya Boulevard and Leo Tolstoy Street in Bishkek, where a new transport interchange with an overpass bridge is planned. The Bishkek City Hall’s press service reported.

The project affects both private and municipal lands, some of which are located within the water protection zone of Ala-Archa River. Following an inventory, property owners were notified, and explanatory work was carried out with entrepreneurs.

The Land Use Control Department is currently proceeding with the demolition of facilities whose contractual agreements have been terminated in accordance with established procedures.

The City Hall emphasized that owners with state land certificates will be offered either alternative land plots or financial compensation.

Authorities assured that dialogue with residents and businesses will continue to ensure transparency in the process.

According to the City Hall, within the road reconstruction program, 246 lightweight structures and 152 capital buildings have already been demolished in the city during the first quarter of 2026.
link: https://24.kg/english/369831/
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