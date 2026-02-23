Bishkek City Hall begins dismantling metal structures near TSUM

Bishkek City Hall has begun dismantling metal structures near the Central Department Store (TSUM). Mayor Aibek Dzhunushaliev is on the scene.

According to the City Hall’s press service, the first phase of demolition of structures erected outside the approved design began today.

Construction work on the site of Aichurek Central Department Store (TSUM) was deemed non-compliant with the approved design. Aibek Dzhunushaliev ordered the metal structures to be dismantled.

An inspection revealed that the project, being implemented by the developer, does not comply with the approved preliminary design and was not reviewed at meetings of the Urban Development Council. The work is being carried out with deviations from the approved parameters, which constitutes a violation of urban development requirements.

Particular attention was paid to the fountain area, which was previously located on this site. TSUM representatives previously publicly stated that the architectural concept of the space would be preserved and the fountains would be restored after the completion of the work. The actual construction on the fountains’ site calls into question the fulfillment of these obligations. Restoring the fountain composition is a mandatory condition for restoring the area to its proper condition.

The mayor gave the developer three days to dismantle the structures independently.