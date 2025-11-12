12:09
Illegal employment of 12 foreigners uncovered in Bishkek Free Economic Zone

The State Committee for National Security (SCNS) of the Kyrgyz Republic has uncovered a case of illegal employment of 12 foreign nationals within the Bishkek Free Economic Zone (FEZ) as part of Illegal Migrant operation.

According to the SCNS, the individuals were staying in Kyrgyzstan on tourist visas but were engaged in unauthorized employment.

In cooperation with the law enforcement authorities, the foreign citizens were fined 66,000 soms under Article 431, Part 1 of the Code of Offenses of the Kyrgyz Republic (violation by foreign citizens of the established rules of stay, employment, or transit through the country).

The legal entity that illegally hired the foreign workers was fined 65,000 soms under Article 93 of the Code of Offenses (violation of the rules for employing and using foreign labor in the Kyrgyz Republic).

The SCNS reminds employers of their responsibility for violating the regulations governing the employment and use of foreign labor in Kyrgyzstan.
