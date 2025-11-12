Regional agriculture ministries discuss food security plan through 2030

Representatives from the Ministries of Agriculture of Central Asian countries discussed a food security plan through 2030 in Tashkent.

The delegations also exchanged experiences in implementing innovative and digital technologies and discussed measures to strengthen regional cooperation.

According to the press service of the relevant ministry of Kyrgyzstan, the parties also addressed the adaptation of the agricultural sector to climate change. Particular attention was paid to trade, science, education, and investment.

The Kyrgyz Republic outlined priority areas for the development of the agro-industrial complex. The importance of regional cooperation in agricultural processing was also emphasized.