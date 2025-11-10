21:18
Cyber fraudsters detained in Bishkek

Two young men have been detained in Bishkek on suspicion of large-scale fraud. The press service of the Main Internal Affairs Department reported.

According to the information, on November 6, a local resident contacted the police, saying that unknown callers had posed as officers of the State Committee for National Security, the National Bank, the Anti-Corruption Service, and the Ministry of Internal Affairs. Under the pretext of checking his alleged involvement in financing the special military operation and terrorist organizations, they convinced him to transfer 7.5 million soms.

The case was registered under Article 209 (Fraud committed by a group of persons by prior conspiracy in an especially large amount) of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Police officers from the Criminal Investigation Department detained two suspects — B.A. (born in 2007) and M.B. (born in 2004) — who were placed in a temporary detention facility.

According to investigators, the 21-year-old M.B. allegedly bought bank cards via Telegram, registered them under fake identities, and passed them to other fraudsters to withdraw the stolen money.

Law enforcement authorities are working to identify other members of the criminal scheme.
link: https://24.kg/english/350365/
views: 119
