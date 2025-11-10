Adylbek Kasymaliev meets with head of CIS Observer Mission Igor Petrishenko

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev met with Igor Petrishenko, First Deputy Secretary General of the CIS. The Cabinet press service reported.

The two sides discussed issues related to the early parliamentary elections. It was noted that the CIS Observer Mission is accredited as international observers. Igor Petrishenko is heading the mission.

Adylbek Kasymaliev emphasized that the head of state has set the goal of ensuring a free, open, and transparent electoral process without any interference.

«Kyrgyzstan has invited a broad representation of international observers. We attach particular importance to the CIS and Interparliamentary Assembly Missions. Their presence is a symbol of trust and partnership for us,» he said.

Igor Petrishenko, in turn, briefed the two sides on the work of the Observer Mission.