Over 900 international observers intend to monitor parliamentary elections

«Kyrgyzstan’s electoral system is ahead of the rest, certainly in the CIS. We are proud of this. Over 900 international observers have already applied for monitoring the early parliamentary elections,» Uzarbek Zhylkybaev, a member of the Central Commission for Elections and Referendums, said on Birinchi Radio.

According to him, many admire the domestic electoral system.

«But we have one issue that, one might say, destroys everything: vote buying. Administrative resources have been practically eliminated; there is no carousel voting, no ballot stuffing, and the protocols are not being «falsified.» That’s why I appealed to the candidates: let’s think about the honor of our people. How long will we continue to buy and sell our votes? This appeal is also addressed to voters, but the main message is for the candidates. If a candidate doesn’t buy votes, who will sell them? These are the candidates and their relatives who are going around trying to bribe people, especially in villages—a Chinese yurt and two cauldrons... The message of these yurts is not a good one — people make them themselves, and they are mainly used at funerals. That’s why I sternly told them not to even think about vote buying. It’s a criminal offense,» Uzarbek Zhylkybaev said.

Election campaigning for the early parliamentary elections officially began in Kyrgyzstan today. This period will last 20 days—from November 10 to November 29. By law, it ends one day before the vote, on the so-called «day of silence».
