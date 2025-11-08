SCNS of Kyrgyzstan detains citizens of India for drug trafficking

The State Committee for National Security of the Kyrgyz Republic (SCNS) has detained foreign nationals involved in the distribution and sale of synthetic drugs on a large scale in the country. The SCNS press center reported.

According to the SCNS, the suspects, who are students at a higher education institution in Kyrgyzstan, were selling narcotic drugs through Indianproduct online store on Instagram.

A criminal case has been opened under the article «Illegal production, possession, transportation, or shipment of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances, and their analogues in large quantities» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

On November 1, two Indian nationals were detained in connection with the case: D., 19, and S.M., 22. During searches at their place of residence, officers seized about 1 kilogram of cannabis resin (hashish) and psychotropic substances.

Investigations into the import of these substances are currently underway, as well as the identification of those involved in the transportation and distribution of these substances.

The SCNS reminds that the illegal production, acquisition, possession, transportation, shipment, or manufacture of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances, and their analogues carries criminal liability under Kyrgyz law.