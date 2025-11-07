12:35
Kyrgyzstan tightens penalties for fraud: Fines and prison term

The main innovation is the new version of Article 209 «Fraud.» Under the new wording, fraud is now defined not only as the unlawful acquisition of another person’s property through deception or abuse of trust, but also as the deliberate failure to fulfill contractual obligations for personal gain.

For minor fraud, the following penalties are provided:

  • a fine from 50,000 to 100,000 soms,
  • or correctional labor for up to one year,
  • or imprisonment for up to one year.

If the crime is committed:

  • on a significant scale;
  • by a group of persons or by prior conspiracy;
  • using the internet or digital technologies,

the penalty is imprisonment for 2-4 years with confiscation of property.

For fraud on a large scale or committed against two or more victims, the penalty is up to 5-7 years in prison with confiscation of property.

In cases of:

  • particularly large-scale damage;
  • organizing a scheme as part of a group or criminal organization;
  • abuse of official position

the penalty will range from 8 to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property and a ban on holding certain positions for up to three years.

The law also includes an important provision: if a person voluntarily compensates for damages caused to an owner through intentional failure to fulfill contractual obligations, and their actions do not indicate any other crimes, they may be exempt from criminal liability.

The law was signed by President Sadyr Japarov.
link: https://24.kg/english/350037/
views: 144
