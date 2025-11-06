Kamchybek Tashiev presents keys to new homes to 6 families in Balykchy

Chairman of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) Kamchybek Tashiev handed over the keys and ownership documents for new houses to six families in the city of Balykchy during his working trip to Issyk-Kul region. The City Hall reported.

Previously, these families lived in homes located less than two meters from the railway line, which posed safety risks and caused significant discomfort. Following an initiative by local authorities, a decision was made to relocate the residents and build new homes for them in a safer area.

Each new house consists of three rooms and has all the necessary living amenities.

Kamchybek Tashiev congratulated the families on their new homes, noting that the government will continue to support families in need of improved housing conditions.

In turn, the new homeowners expressed gratitude to the country’s leadership and local authorities for their attention and assistance.