21:09
USD 87.45
EUR 100.76
RUB 1.08
English

Kamchybek Tashiev presents keys to new homes to 6 families in Balykchy

Chairman of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) Kamchybek Tashiev handed over the keys and ownership documents for new houses to six families in the city of Balykchy during his working trip to Issyk-Kul region. The City Hall reported.

Previously, these families lived in homes located less than two meters from the railway line, which posed safety risks and caused significant discomfort. Following an initiative by local authorities, a decision was made to relocate the residents and build new homes for them in a safer area.

Each new house consists of three rooms and has all the necessary living amenities.

Kamchybek Tashiev congratulated the families on their new homes, noting that the government will continue to support families in need of improved housing conditions.

In turn, the new homeowners expressed gratitude to the country’s leadership and local authorities for their attention and assistance.
link: https://24.kg/english/349976/
views: 99
Print
Related
96 apartments commissioned under State Mortgage Program in Tash-Kumyr
Sadyr Japarov attends opening ceremony of Asman Residence-4
Sadyr Japarov promises construction of new housing to Kara-Kul residents
Residential house prices in Bishkek grow by 35 percent for year
Tashiev presents three-room house to resident of Chui region
Insurance policy transfer to new owner: Cabinet amends housing insurance rules
Over 60,000 people in Kyrgyzstan on waiting list for mortgage housing
925 apartment buildings being constructed under state housing program
Service apartments to be allocated to SCNS officers in houses under construction
Sadyr Japarov inspects construction of Asman Residence-1 complex in Osh city
Popular
Cabinet of Kyrgyzstan to require businesses to accept card payments only Cabinet of Kyrgyzstan to require businesses to accept card payments only
President instructs Energy Ministry to abolish unlimited electricity tariff President instructs Energy Ministry to abolish unlimited electricity tariff
Less power, higher tariff: Unlimited electricity plan offered to Kyrgyzstanis Less power, higher tariff: Unlimited electricity plan offered to Kyrgyzstanis
SCNS of Kyrgyzstan detains psychologist and police officer SCNS of Kyrgyzstan detains psychologist and police officer
6 November, Thursday
20:50
UNESCO establishes International Nomadic Heritage Day at Kyrgyzstan's initiative UNESCO establishes International Nomadic Heritage Day a...
20:29
Kamchybek Tashiev presents keys to new homes to 6 families in Balykchy
19:55
Energy Minister inspects construction of solar power plant in Issyk-Kul region
18:01
Daiyrbek Orunbekov explains causes of power outages in Kyrgyzstan
17:53
Kynda Pass in Naryn region closed until spring