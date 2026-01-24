Housing in Bishkek: Prices rise despite fluctuations

Apartment prices in Bishkek increased by 18.4 percent in December 2025. Aman Kebekov, Chief Specialist at the State Agency for Land Resources, said on the air of Birinchi Radio.

He noted that on average, housing prices rose by 23.8 percent over the past year.

According to him, the average price of housing stood at 102,000 soms ($1,170) in January last year and reached 126,300 soms ($1,440) by December.

«In the first quarter, there was steady growth of 1.4 percent. In April, growth rates slowed to 0.6 percent, and in May they reached 1.7 percent,» Kebekov said.

He attributed the significant 11.8 percent spike in prices in September to seasonal factors. In October, prices declined by 9.5 percent, but in December they rose sharply again by 18.4 percent.

Despite these fluctuations, a steady upward trend in housing prices is being observed, the expert concluded.