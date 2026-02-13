Land plot expanded for RCA Living, Bishkek to receive over $1 million

RCA Living, which is building a large-scale residential complex in Bishkek, has been allocated an additional 0.8 hectares of land. This will add over $1 million to the capital’s budget. Resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers says.
The total area of land leased by investors now stands at 54.3 hectares, and the total amount the investor will transfer to Bishkek for land use over 49 years is $68.01 million.
This land plot is the former Ak-Kula Hippodrome site in Bishkek. The project is the largest residential complex within the city.