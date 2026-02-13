14:04
Land plot expanded for RCA Living, Bishkek to receive over $1 million

RCA Living, which is building a large-scale residential complex in Bishkek, has been allocated an additional 0.8 hectares of land. This will add over $1 million to the capital’s budget. Resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers says.

The total area of ​​land leased by investors now stands at 54.3 hectares, and the total amount the investor will transfer to Bishkek for land use over 49 years is $68.01 million.

This land plot is the former Ak-Kula Hippodrome site in Bishkek. The project is the largest residential complex within the city.
