Property purchases by foreigners do not affect prices in Kyrgyzstan

The purchase of housing by foreigners does not affect real estate prices in Kyrgyzstan. Aman Kebekov, Chief Specialist at the State Agency for Land Resources, said on Birinchi Radio.

According to him, concerns have been voiced in society that transactions involving foreigners are driving up housing prices. However, an analysis has shown that the share of such deals is extremely small and does not exceed 1 percent of the total volume.

Aman Kebekov recalled that foreigners are not allowed to purchase land plots in Kyrgyzstan. At the same time, the legislation permits them to buy apartments and residential houses.

«We are talking mostly about citizens of Russia — essentially former compatriots who have changed their citizenship. There have also been discussions about property purchases by Chinese citizens, but their number is also minimal,» he said.