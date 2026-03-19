Over 1,400 private homes commissioned in Kyrgyzstan in two months

In January—February 2026, a total of 1,428 individual residential houses were commissioned in Kyrgyzstan, the National Statistical Committee reported. The total floor area amounted to 198,000 square meters.

The figures increased by 8.2 percent compared to the same period in 2025. Total investment in fixed capital reached 6.1 billion soms.

Bishkek emerged as the clear leader in construction activity. A total of 390 houses were commissioned in the capital, with a combined area of 67,800 square meters, marking a 40.6 percent increase.

Residents of the city invested 2.7 billion soms in construction.

Jalal-Abad region (267 houses) and Chui region (244 houses) also ranked among the top three. However, construction volumes in Jalal-Abad declined by 24 percent.

Negative trends were also recorded in Talas region (down 18.5 percent) and Issyk-Kul region (down 6.1 percent). The lowest level of construction activity was observed in Osh, where only 22 houses were completed.

The construction sector remains one of the key drivers of the country’s economy. Overall, in the first two months of 2026, total output in the construction sector increased by 23.2 percent, supported by strong domestic investment demand, which accounted for nearly 79 percent of total capital investment in 2025.