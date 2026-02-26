Over 20,000 families may receive housing under State Mortgage Program in 2026

In 2026, more than 20,000 apartments are expected to be handed over to citizens in Kyrgyzstan under Menin Uyum program, implemented by presidential decree. Kylchbek Keldibekov, head of the Sales Department at the State Mortgage Company of Kyrgyzstan, announced on the air of Birinchi Radio.

According to him, more than 80,000 apartments are currently under construction across the country as part of the preferential mortgage program.

More than 90,000 citizens are currently on the waiting list for state-supported housing, and this number continues to grow.

Keldibekov noted that construction rates are increasing each year, and the number of commissioned apartments will continue to rise.

«This year, more than 20,000 apartments are expected to be commissioned in Bishkek and seven regions of the republic. The state mortgage remains one of the most in-demand social programs,» he said.