Daiyrbek Orunbekov: 50 journalists will receive apartments through SMC

Sadyr Japarov closely monitors the information environment, high-profile cases, and social media discussions. Daiyrbek Orunbekov, head of the Presidential Administration’s Information Policy Service, stated.

«The president believes that information policy is directly linked to security and stability in the state,» he said.

Orunbekov noted that for many years, state media were financed on a residual basis, were weak, and could not fully perform their functions.

Now, the government is taking a different approach. In recent years, the infrastructure and equipment of the main state media outlets have been upgraded, and they have been provided with company cars. Calculations are being made to increase salaries for employees of state television and radio companies starting April 1.

In addition, in the coming years, approximately 50 employees of state and private media who are on waiting lists will receive apartments through the State Mortgage Company (SMC). This will provide significant support to professionals in need of housing. The list includes people with difficult fates: those who have been living without housing for years, journalists with disabilities, single parents, and the families of colleagues who passed away.
