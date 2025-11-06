Energy Minister inspects construction of solar power plant in Issyk-Kul region

During a working visit to Issyk-Kul region, the Minister of Energy of the Kyrgyz Republic, Taalaibek Ibraev, inspected the construction of a solar power plant in the village of Kyzyl-Oruk. The ministry’s press service reported.

RECA LLC Director Pham Minh Bang reported that the work is proceeding according to the approved schedule. 104.5 megawatts of solar panels have already been delivered to the site. Temporary housing for employees is currently being completed, the foundation for the substation and 110-kilowatt power line is being poured, and the support brackets for the panels are being installed.

Taalaibek Ibraev emphasized the need for strict adherence to deadlines and quality of work, instructing the company’s management to strengthen site monitoring.

Completion of the first phase of the project, with a capacity of up to 150 megawatts, is planned for the first half of 2026.