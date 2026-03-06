Construction of solar power plant planned in Kochkor district

On March 6, a ceremony of signing a stabilization agreement for the implementation of an investment project for the construction and subsequent operation of a solar power plant was held at the National Investment Agency under the President of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Meerimbek Koichumanov, Deputy Head of the National Investment Agency, attended the event. The stabilization agreement was signed with Solar Systems LLC and AST Imperial LLC.

The project envisions the construction of a solar power plant in the village of Ak-Kuduk in Kochkor district of Naryn region. The plant’s capacity will be 325 MW, and the preliminary investment volume is estimated at $200 million.

The signing of the stabilization agreement is an important step towards the successful implementation of the project and is aimed at creating favorable and predictable conditions for investors, as well as ensuring a stable legal and economic environment for the entire duration of the investment project.

The implementation of this project will increase the share of renewable energy sources in the country’s energy balance, strengthen the energy security of the Kyrgyz Republic, and make a significant contribution to the development of sustainable and environmentally friendly energy.

Furthermore, the construction of the solar power plant will have a positive impact on the socioeconomic development of the region, contributing to the creation of new jobs during the construction and operation of the facility, as well as attracting additional investment to Naryn region.