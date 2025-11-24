12:19
Memorandum on construction of solar power plants for $300 million signed

The National Investment Agency of Kyrgyzstan and Electron Holding have signed a Memorandum of Cooperation on the construction of solar power plants with a capacity of up to 300 megawatts and planned investments totaling $300 million, the agency’s press service reported.

According to the agency, the Hungary—Kyrgyzstan Business Forum was held in Budapest, where participants discussed expanding economic cooperation and promoting Kyrgyzstan’s investment opportunities, as well as developing exports and attracting investment in key sectors — energy, industry, agriculture, logistics, tourism, IT, and other promising areas. Special attention was paid to forming new partnerships and supporting projects aimed at enhancing the competitiveness of the Kyrgyz economy.

On the sidelines of the forum, B2B and B2G meetings were also held, where businesses and government institutions discussed specific projects, sought partners, and coordinated further steps.
