18:30
USD 87.45
EUR 101.54
RUB 1.13
English

Construction of solar power plant begins in Issyk-Kul region

The Ministry of Energy, Sonningdale Limited, and CAREC LLC signed a supplemental agreement on the construction of a solar power plant in the village of Kyzyl-Oruk. The ministry’s press service reported.

The parties noted that the project will help develop renewable energy, improve the country’s energy security, and attract foreign investment.

The agreement clarifies important project terms: the parties’ responsibilities, stability guarantees, the procedure for resolving potential problems, and applicable law.

Temporary housing for workers is currently being prepared at the site, the foundation for a substation and a 110-kilowatt power line is being poured, and support brackets for solar panels are being installed.

The project’s implementation will be an important step in the development of clean energy in Kyrgyzstan and will reduce dependence on traditional electricity sources.

Energy Minister Taalaibek Ibraev inspected the station’s construction, noting that work is on schedule: 104.5 megawatts of solar panels have already been delivered to the site, and the installation of employee housing and support brackets is nearing completion.
link: https://24.kg/english/353162/
views: 154
Print
Related
Memorandum on construction of solar power plants for $300 million signed
Energy Minister inspects construction of solar power plant in Issyk-Kul region
Investors of Kyrgyzstan’s largest solar plant exempted from customs fees
Agreement with China: 250 MW solar power plant to be built in Kyrgyzstan
Construction of solar power plant in Issyk-Kul: Investment agreement signed
Energy Ministry: Floating solar power plant operates in normal mode
Vietnamese company intends to build solar power plant in Issyk-Kul region
Construction of 2 floating solar power plants in Kyrgyzstan discussed in Germany
China to build 600-megawatt solar power plant in Batken
Kyrgyzstan and China agree on construction of wind and solar power plants
Popular
Russian President blames “black imports” for long truck queues at border Russian President blames “black imports” for long truck queues at border
Kyrgyzstan, Iran, Pakistan and Turkey simplify customs procedures Kyrgyzstan, Iran, Pakistan and Turkey simplify customs procedures
Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan to launch pilot project on navigation seals Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan to launch pilot project on navigation seals
Electricity generation begins at new waste incineration plant in Bishkek Electricity generation begins at new waste incineration plant in Bishkek
2 December, Tuesday
17:00
Police officer suspected of raping young woman in Orok detained Police officer suspected of raping young woman in Orok...
16:51
Construction of solar power plant begins in Issyk-Kul region
16:31
Over 36,000 cases of ARVI, flu registered for a week in Kyrgyzstan
16:24
Cabinet of Ministers approves concept of sustainable development of Issyk-Kul
16:09
Expert Cooperation Center for Kyrgyz–Russian union projects opened in Bishkek