Construction of solar power plant begins in Issyk-Kul region

The Ministry of Energy, Sonningdale Limited, and CAREC LLC signed a supplemental agreement on the construction of a solar power plant in the village of Kyzyl-Oruk. The ministry’s press service reported.

The parties noted that the project will help develop renewable energy, improve the country’s energy security, and attract foreign investment.

The agreement clarifies important project terms: the parties’ responsibilities, stability guarantees, the procedure for resolving potential problems, and applicable law.

Temporary housing for workers is currently being prepared at the site, the foundation for a substation and a 110-kilowatt power line is being poured, and support brackets for solar panels are being installed.

The project’s implementation will be an important step in the development of clean energy in Kyrgyzstan and will reduce dependence on traditional electricity sources.

Energy Minister Taalaibek Ibraev inspected the station’s construction, noting that work is on schedule: 104.5 megawatts of solar panels have already been delivered to the site, and the installation of employee housing and support brackets is nearing completion.