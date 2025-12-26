11:10
Osh City Hall roof to be turned into solar power plant

Solar panels are being installed on the roof of the Osh City Hall building, the City Hall’s press service reported.

The project was initiated by Osh Mayor Zhenishbek Toktorbaev. As part of the work, 320 solar panels with a total capacity of 100 kilowatts are being installed on the roof of the municipal building. They will cover an area of about 2,200 square meters.

According to preliminary estimates, the system will generate between 500,000 and 800,000 kilowatt-hours of electricity per year. This is expected to save the city budget several million soms annually.

City Hall officials noted that the project aims not only to reduce expenditures but also to ease the load on the energy system of the southern capital and promote the development of renewable energy sources.
