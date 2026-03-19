Solar power plant construction project progressing in Kyrgyzstan

The National Investment Agency under the President of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Public-Private Partnership Center, together with the Ministry of Energy of the Kyrgyz Republic, are entering the final stage of promoting a pilot project to build a solar power plant with a capacity of up to 150 megawatts in the village of Konorchok, Kochkor district of Naryn region.

The project is being implemented with technical support from the International Finance Corporation and is considered one of the steps toward developing renewable energy sources in the country. The development of green energy has been identified as a priority area of ​​public policy in the Kyrgyz Republic.

«Implementation of this project is of great importance for the country’s energy sector. It will attract private investment in the renewable energy sector and create a foundation for the further development of public-private partnership mechanisms,» Ravshanbek Sabirov, head of the National Investment Agency, noted.

According to him, the development of such initiatives will contribute to the diversification of energy sources and increase the country’s investment attractiveness.

The project is expected to partially reduce the electricity shortage and provide a practical basis for the application of public-private partnership mechanisms in the energy sector.