Pilot solar power generation project with energy storage system launched

A presentation of a pilot project introducing a solar photovoltaic system with an energy storage system (BESS) in the commercial sector was held in Bishkek. The project was implemented with the support of the Ministry of Economy and Commerce of the Kyrgyz Republic.

According to the ministry, the facility is equipped with a solar power plant with a capacity of about 50 kilowatts, a battery storage system with a capacity of approximately 200 kilowatt-hours, and a digital energy consumption management system (PMS/EMS). The technological solutions are based on Korean equipment and engineering developments.

The system can operate both in on-grid mode — to smooth peak loads and optimize electricity consumption — and in off-grid mode, ensuring power supply to the facility during emergency outages and supporting microgrid operation.

Representatives of government agencies, the private sector, higher education institutions, and international organizations took part in the presentation.

The Ministry of Economy and Commerce noted that the implementation of such projects creates a practical foundation for the development of a «green» economy, the adoption of modern energy solutions, and the enhancement of the resilience of the country’s energy infrastructure.
