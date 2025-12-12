Strong wind damages solar panels at power plant in Toru-Aigyr village

Strong wind damaged solar panels at a power plant under construction in the village of Toru-Aigyr in Issyk-Kul region.
The project is being implemented with the participation of investors and international financial institutions, including the Eurasian Development Bank, which is providing financing for the construction and long-term operation of the facility.
According to eyewitnesses, strong gusts of wind partially damaged the solar panels installed at the site. Experts are currently assessing the extent of the damage.