10:48
USD 87.45
EUR 102.29
RUB 1.11
English

Strong wind damages solar panels at power plant in Toru-Aigyr village

Strong wind damaged solar panels at a power plant under construction in the village of Toru-Aigyr in Issyk-Kul region.

Related news
Dust storm hits Issyk-Kul region: Wind reaches up to 35 meters per second
The plant, being built near the village, is a major renewable energy project in Kyrgyzstan. Its planned installed capacity will be approximately 300 megawatts. This will significantly increase the supply of clean energy to the national grid.

The project is being implemented with the participation of investors and international financial institutions, including the Eurasian Development Bank, which is providing financing for the construction and long-term operation of the facility.

According to eyewitnesses, strong gusts of wind partially damaged the solar panels installed at the site. Experts are currently assessing the extent of the damage.
link: https://24.kg/english/354356/
views: 104
Print
Related
Construction of solar power plant begins in Issyk-Kul region
Memorandum on construction of solar power plants for $300 million signed
Energy Minister inspects construction of solar power plant in Issyk-Kul region
Investors of Kyrgyzstan’s largest solar plant exempted from customs fees
Agreement with China: 250 MW solar power plant to be built in Kyrgyzstan
Construction of solar power plant in Issyk-Kul: Investment agreement signed
Energy Ministry: Floating solar power plant operates in normal mode
Vietnamese company intends to build solar power plant in Issyk-Kul region
Construction of 2 floating solar power plants in Kyrgyzstan discussed in Germany
China to build 600-megawatt solar power plant in Batken
Popular
Customs detects concealment of goods in cement trucks arriving from China Customs detects concealment of goods in cement trucks arriving from China
Bishkek’s main New Year Tree to be lit up on December 15 Bishkek’s main New Year Tree to be lit up on December 15
EAEU to finance production of PC system units with Kyrgyzstan’s participation EAEU to finance production of PC system units with Kyrgyzstan’s participation
42,500 cases of ARVI and influenza registered in Kyrgyzstan for a week 42,500 cases of ARVI and influenza registered in Kyrgyzstan for a week
12 December, Friday
10:40
President changes organizing committee composition for 4th People’s Kurultai President changes organizing committee composition for...
10:30
Kamchybek Tashiev: No show—we have to meet with people and solve problems
10:11
Strong wind damages solar panels at power plant in Toru-Aigyr village
10:06
Share of national currencies in EAEU settlements rises to 93 percent
09:53
World Boxing Championships: Kyrgyzstani Ikhtiyar Nishonov wins bronze