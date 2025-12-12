Strong wind damages solar panels at power plant in Toru-Aigyr village

Strong wind damaged solar panels at a power plant under construction in the village of Toru-Aigyr in Issyk-Kul region.

The plant, being built near the village, is a major renewable energy project in Kyrgyzstan. Its planned installed capacity will be approximately 300 megawatts. This will significantly increase the supply of clean energy to the national grid.

The project is being implemented with the participation of investors and international financial institutions, including the Eurasian Development Bank, which is providing financing for the construction and long-term operation of the facility.

According to eyewitnesses, strong gusts of wind partially damaged the solar panels installed at the site. Experts are currently assessing the extent of the damage.