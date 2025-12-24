Kyrgyzstan's first solar power plant commissioned in Kemin

Kyrgyzstan’s first solar power plant has been commissioned in Kemin. The ceremonial opening of the facility was attended by President Sadyr Japarov, the presidential press service reported.

The new 100-megawatt solar power plant is located on 230 hectares. The project was implemented with the participation of a Chinese investor, with a total investment of $56 million.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Sadyr Japarov noted that the development of renewable energy sources—solar and wind—is an important area of ​​the country’s energy strategy, along with the construction of hydroelectric power plants.

According to him, the commissioning of the first solar power plant marks a new stage in the development of a modern, sustainable, and diversified energy system in Kyrgyzstan.