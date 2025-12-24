16:41
USD 87.45
EUR 103.06
RUB 1.11
English

Kyrgyzstan's first solar power plant commissioned in Kemin

Kyrgyzstan’s first solar power plant has been commissioned in Kemin. The ceremonial opening of the facility was attended by President Sadyr Japarov, the presidential press service reported.

The new 100-megawatt solar power plant is located on 230 hectares. The project was implemented with the participation of a Chinese investor, with a total investment of $56 million.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Sadyr Japarov noted that the development of renewable energy sources—solar and wind—is an important area of ​​the country’s energy strategy, along with the construction of hydroelectric power plants.

According to him, the commissioning of the first solar power plant marks a new stage in the development of a modern, sustainable, and diversified energy system in Kyrgyzstan.
link: https://24.kg/english/355877/
views: 151
Print
Related
Strong wind damages solar panels at power plant in Toru-Aigyr village
Construction of solar power plant begins in Issyk-Kul region
Memorandum on construction of solar power plants for $300 million signed
Energy Minister inspects construction of solar power plant in Issyk-Kul region
Investors of Kyrgyzstan’s largest solar plant exempted from customs fees
Agreement with China: 250 MW solar power plant to be built in Kyrgyzstan
Construction of solar power plant in Issyk-Kul: Investment agreement signed
Energy Ministry: Floating solar power plant operates in normal mode
Vietnamese company intends to build solar power plant in Issyk-Kul region
Construction of 2 floating solar power plants in Kyrgyzstan discussed in Germany
Popular
Central Asia + Japan Forum: Number of documents signed with Kyrgyzstan Central Asia + Japan Forum: Number of documents signed with Kyrgyzstan
Heavy fog prevents flights from landing at Manas airport Heavy fog prevents flights from landing at Manas airport
President of Kyrgyzstan holds talks with Prime Minister of Japan President of Kyrgyzstan holds talks with Prime Minister of Japan
Tokyo Summit: Sadyr Japarov invites investors to participate in key projects Tokyo Summit: Sadyr Japarov invites investors to participate in key projects
24 December, Wednesday
16:26
Bishkek buses to fully switch to cashless fare payments in 2026 Bishkek buses to fully switch to cashless fare payments...
16:13
Parliament approves Kanybek Dosmambetov's candidacy for Health Minister post
15:49
Kyrgyzstan's first solar power plant commissioned in Kemin
15:40
Kasymaliev: Kyrgyzstan purchased three aircraft for 2,385 billion soms
15:29
Minor abducted by force: Police detain “groom” and accomplices