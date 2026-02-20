17:51
Head of Cabinet shown solar energy projects in Issyk-Kul region

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev paid a working visit to Issyk-Kul region, where he reviewed the progress of several major renewable energy projects.

In the village of Toru-Aigyr in Issyk-Kul district, he examined the construction of a solar power plant being implemented by Bishkek Solar LLC. Project representatives reported that construction is 80 percent complete. Although the initial completion timeline was set at 36 months, it has been reduced to 24 months due to efficient implementation.

The plant’s projected annual generation capacity is 600 million kilowatt-hours. Total investment in the project is expected to reach $280 million by February next year. Commissioning of the first phase, with a capacity of 100 megawatts, is scheduled for August 2026, while subsequent phases are planned for August 2027.

Kasymaliev also visited the village of Kyzyl-Oruk, where a solar power plant project is being carried out by Vietnamese company Rox Energy Global.

Construction of Ysyk-Kol-1 solar power plant began in September 2025. The large-scale project provides for a total capacity of 1,900 megawatts and total investment of $1.4 billion. The station is expected to generate 3.6 billion kilowatt-hours of green electricity annually.

The project will be implemented in stages:

  • Phase I — 150 megawatts;
  • Phase II — 450 megawatts;
  • Phase III — 1,300 megawatts.

Completion of the entire Ysyk-Kol-1 solar power complex is scheduled for 2028.

During the visit, Adylbek Kasymaliev praised the investors’ activity and the pace of implementation.

«It is gratifying to see such high project implementation dynamics within a short period of time. This is a clear example of effective cooperation between investors and the state. The Cabinet of Ministers is ready to provide all necessary conditions and comprehensive support to investors willing to invest in the country’s economy, whether in energy, infrastructure, or agriculture,» he concluded.
