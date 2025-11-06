Kyrgyzstan develops civilian firearms management system

Kyrgyzstan is showcasing how digital solutions in firearms control can contribute to peace and security, the UN News reported.

The government, with the support of the UN Development Programme (UNDP) and the UN Office for Disarmament Affairs (UNODA), is working on creating a modern system for managing civilian firearms under the global SALIENT initiative (Saving Lives Entity).

Before the launch of SALIENT, firearms registration in Kyrgyzstan was conducted manually at the regional level. Paper logs, fragmented databases, and limited inter-agency information exchange hindered effective control and coordination.

With the implementation of SALIENT, the authorities established the first unified electronic firearms registry, launched in 2024. The new digital system connects all authorized state agencies on a secure platform, allowing online data verification, permit renewal, and registration of firearm transfers.

The project has also strengthened the national regulatory framework: the first National Action Plan on Small Arms and Light Weapons was prepared, and an inter-agency coordination group uniting 14 state institutions was created. Licensing departments received modern software and equipment, speeding up registration processes and enabling tracking.

These measures have enhanced transparency, efficiency, and inter-agency cooperation, bringing Kyrgyzstan’s firearms management practices closer to international standards.

Additionally, Kyrgyzstan initiated March 5 as theInternational Day for Disarmament and Non-Proliferation Awareness, an idea approved by the UN General Assembly.

«Worldwide, small arms and light weapons remain one of the main sources of instability and armed violence. Their uncontrolled spread undermines social development, fuels conflicts, and erodes trust in state institutions,» UN News concluded.