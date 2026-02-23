09:52
Single weapons operator Asker Service established in Kyrgyzstan

A single weapons operator, the state-owned enterprise Asker Service, has been established in Kyrgyzstan. Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Adylbek Kasymaliev signed a decree reorganizing the Ministry of Defense’s departmental enterprises, renaming the state-owned enterprise Kyrgyzkorgooservice to Asker Service and granting it expanded powers.

According to the document, Asker Service becomes the official intermediary for all export-import and re-export operations involving military, dual-use, and special-purpose products. This entity will handle domestic government procurement of weapons, military equipment, ammunition, and special gear for the needs of the Kyrgyz Armed Forces and other military units.

Asker Service has also been given responsibility for developing the country’s defense industry, introducing innovative technologies, and implementing import substitution programs.

It will also provide retail and consumer services to military personnel and their families in garrisons and military towns.

To ensure financial recovery, the Ministry of Defense has been instructed to allocate funds to pay off the accounts payable of the reorganized departmental enterprises.
link: https://24.kg/english/363079/
views: 105
