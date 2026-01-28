Kyrgyzstani sentenced in USA for illegal firearms export: MFA’s comment

The Foreign Affairs Ministry of Kyrgyzstan commented on media reports regarding the sentencing of citizen of Kyrgyzstan Zh.S.A. in the United States.

It is noted that information had previously been received from the American side: in 2025, the Kyrgyzstani was detained by law enforcement agencies, and following a court hearing on January 22, 2026, he was convicted and sentenced to imprisonment.

«From the moment of his detention, Kyrgyzstan’s institutions in the United States promptly established contact with him and provided the necessary consular assistance. Constant communication with the citizen was maintained, and consultations were provided aimed at protecting his rights and legitimate interests in accordance with international law and the laws of the host country,» the Foreign Ministry reported.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs did not specify the citizen’s name or the charges brought against him. However, several media outlets previously reported that Kyrgyzstani Sergei Zharnovnikov was sentenced to three years in prison in the United States.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Sergei Zharnovnikov was involved in the illegal export of American-made weapons to Russia through Kyrgyzstan, valued at over $1.5 million. According to case materials, he had been smuggling weapons and ammunition to Russia through his company registered in Bishkek since March 2020.

It was reported that he flew to the United States from Kyrgyzstan with his wife in January 2025 and was detained a few days later while visiting a weapons exhibition. According to some reports, the citizen of Kyrgyzstan did not have permanent residence in the United States and will be deported to his home country.

Sergei Zharnovnikov had previously been reported in the media as the owner of a gun shop in Bishkek.