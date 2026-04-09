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347 crimes solved: Results of Arsenal campaign in Issyk-Kul region

Law enforcement agencies in Issyk-Kul region solved 347 crimes in March as part of Arsenal campaign, detained 20 wanted individuals, and found 23 missing persons, the press service of the regional Internal Affairs Department reported.

During the raids, officers inspected 3,647 hunters and 27 licensing points. A total of 174 administrative protocols were issued for violations, with fines amounting to 417,000 soms.

Authorities also seized 81 firearms for violations of storage rules, and discovered 25 weapons and 271 rounds of ammunition linked to criminal activity. In addition, citizens voluntarily surrendered 117 firearms.

The campaign also led to the identification of 34 crimes, including those related to poaching.
link: https://24.kg/english/369648/
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347 crimes solved: Results of Arsenal campaign in Issyk-Kul region