Cache of firearms and police uniforms discovered in Karakol

Officers of the State Committee for National Security discovered a cache of firearms in the village of Pristan-Przhevalsk near Karakol. The State Committee’s press center reported.

The following items were seized:

  • a sawed-off shotgun (12-gauge, loaded);
  • a PM combat pistol loaded with eight rounds;
  • a homemade combat revolver (loaded with two rounds);
  • a traumatic pistol (loaded with three rounds);
  • ammunition: five 12-gauge shotgun rounds, 26 rounds for the PM pistol;
  • police uniforms.

According to information received, the cache belonged to members of the disbanded organized crime group led by Kamchybek Asanbek (Kamchy Kolbaev), who had previously used firearms in their illegal activities.

The investigation is ongoing, and examinations have been ordered.
link: https://24.kg/english/361763/
views: 102
