Residents of Alai district voluntarily surrender traumatic weapons to police

The Osh Regional Department of Internal Affairs reported that three citizens in Alai district voluntarily handed over three traumatic pistols to the police for subsequent destruction.

According to the police, the decision was made following the circulation of videos on social media showing threats and acts of violence involving weapons.

In addition, weapons were temporarily seized from three other owners of registered traumatic pistols due to violations of storage rules and re-registration requirements. The seized pistols have been transferred for storage to the district police department.

Police reminded that officers continue public awareness efforts aimed at preventing crimes and accidents involving firearms. Citizens who voluntarily surrender illegally possessed weapons are not subject to liability.