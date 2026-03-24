Arsenal Operation: 58 weapons seized in Alamedin district

Since March 17, 2026, Arsenal preventive operation has been underway in Alamedin district of Chui region. Police officers are conducting scheduled inspections to ensure compliance with regulations for the storage and use of firearms, gas-traumatic weapons, and ammunition. The press service of the Main Internal Affairs Department of Chui region reported.

During the raids, special attention is being paid to registered gun owners, including hunters. Police officers are checking for the presence of permits and the maintenance conditions of arsenals in accordance with Kyrgyz law.

During this period, a total of 58 weapons have been seized from illegal circulation, including:

5 rifled weapons;

41 smoothbore weapons;

11 gas-traumatic weapons;

1 award weapon.

Administrative charges have been filed against the violators under the Code of Offenses. The total amount of fines imposed reached 93,000 soms, of which 54,000 soms were collected for the budget.

The Department of Internal Affairs of Alamedin district reminds owners of the need to strictly adhere to storage regulations and renew permits in a timely manner. Violation of these requirements will result in liability as established by law.

Preventive measures in the Arsenal series are regularly conducted in Chui region to reduce the risk of serious crimes involving the use of firearms. According to law enforcement data for 2025, increased oversight of civilian firearm owners has reduced the number of incidents related to careless handling of ammunition by 12 percent.