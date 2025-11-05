11:07
Head of Main Traffic Safety Department dismissed from his position

Chief of the Main Traffic Safety Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan, Colonel of Police Jenishbek Dzhorobekov, has been dismissed from his position by a decision of the ministry’s board.

At a meeting held on November 4, the board of the Ministry of Internal Affairs reviewed the performance results of law enforcement agencies for the first nine months of 2025 and made several personnel decisions.

According to the Ministry, Colonel Dzhorobekov was relieved of his duties due to unsatisfactory performance in ensuring road safety and an increase in the number of traffic accidents across all regions of the country.

In addition:

  • Head of the Internal Investigations Service of the Interior Ministry, Almaz Osmonbekov, was dismissed from his position and appointed head of the Internal Audit Service;
  • Advisor to the Minister of Internal Affairs, Ulan Biybosunov, was appointed Head of the Internal Investigations Service.

The ministry stated that these decisions aim to improve the efficiency of its departments, strengthen discipline and personal responsibility among managers, and implement the principle of staff rotation.

It is noted that Jenishbek Dzhorobekov had headed the Main Traffic Safety Department since February 2024 and previously held various leadership positions within the internal affairs system.
